Historic cabin being renovated in northwest GA

CAVE SPRING, Ga. (AP) - An archaeologist and several community residents are working to restore a cabin in hopes of transforming it into one of Georgia's historic sites.

The Rome News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/VyT4UO) that several experts believe the structure in Cave Spring may have been built by Cherokee Indians around the 1820s -- or perhaps earlier.

The Cave Spring Historical Society has hired archaeologist Pat Garrow as field director to excavate several one-square-meter test sites on the cabin property. The dig is scheduled for Dec. 17-21.

A pledge drive has been started to help pay for the effort. Backers of the project hope to raise $6,400 to fund the cost of the excavation.

Cave Spring is about 15 miles southwest of Rome in northwest Georgia.

