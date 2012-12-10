Three men indicted by federal grand jury for meth distribution

MONROE COUNTY, TN (News Sentinel) -- Two Sweetwater men, accused of but never charged with involvement in the 2010 murder of prominent Monroe County businessman and political figure Jim Miller, were named last week in a multi-count federal indictment alleging a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Wallace M. "Boonie" Stokes Jr., 39, and Brandon Steele, 34, along with a third man, Marcus Dean Grissom, are named in the indictment issued by a federal grand jury in Chattanooga.

In August, Steele's one-time girlfriend Jessica Kennedy was convicted of facilitation the murder and robbery of Miller. She is currently in state prison. In widely varying stories to law enforcement, she had alternately named Steele, Stokes and several others as the person who fired three shots into Miller's head. In one statement, she said she had pulled the trigger, but later recanted and told yet another version.

At her trial, Steele and Stokes testified they had nothing to do with the death of Miller, whose body was found stuffed into the trunk of has burning car.

