TVA delegating authority to new chief executive

NASHVILLE, TN. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is expected to have a special meeting Monday morning to discuss delegating authority to the utility's new chief executive until it fills several vacancies on its board.

The board is made up of nine members and five seats are pending congressional action, including one that's up for reappointment. Congress is set to adjourn this month.

TVA spokesman Scott Brooks told The Associated Press that the new authority, if approved, would allow the agency to operate without the board "in certain critical areas," such as handling rates and contracts.

Last month, TVA's board chose former Progress Energy CEO Bill Johnson to lead the nation's largest public utility, which provides electricity to 9 million people in Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

(Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)