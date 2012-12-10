Emancipation Proclamation to be at the Tennessee State Museum in February

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Visitors wanting to see the original Emancipation Proclamation at the Tennessee State Museum in February will be able to make reservations for a small fee beginning on Monday.

The famous document is part of the Discovering the Civil War exhibition from Washington D.C.'s National Archives.

The proclamation is making its only southeastern U.S. stop in Nashville and will be here for only 72 hours, spread over seven days.

Visitors may obtain a reservation through the ticketing office of the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Those without a reservation will have to wait in line to see the proclamation.

The free exhibit will continue through September. Highlights include the original copy of the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery and South Carolina's 1860 declaration of secession.

(Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)