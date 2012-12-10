GA Congressman gives flier miles to veterans

AUGUSTA, GA (AP) - Members of Congress rack up lots of frequent flyer miles traveling between their home states and Washington. One lawmaker from Georgia is donating his miles to sick and wounded members of the military.

U.S. Rep. John Barrow was scheduled to visit the Fisher House at Augusta's VA medical center Monday to donate his 79,000 frequent flyer miles to its Hero Miles Program.

The program gives free airline tickets to wounded and ill service members who need to travel to undergo treatment. Officials say the program has donated more than 30,000 airline tickets worth more than $45 million.

Barrow, a Democrat, won re-election to a fifth term in the U.S. House last month despite being a top target of Republicans. Barrow has courted veterans as a key constituency.

