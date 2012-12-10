Search for domestic assault suspect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Crime Stoppers

Search for domestic assault suspect

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Crime Stoppers is looking for a woman accused of stabbing a member of her own family.

Police say Teresa Marsh has warrants for domestic violence.

Investigators say she argued with some family members, got upset and set a sofa on fire.

Then she attacked the victim.

Marsh left before police arrived.

But they say she returned later in the night and stabbed her family member in the chest.

Marsh's last known address is on 4th Ave.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.