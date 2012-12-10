Search for domestic assault suspect

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Crime Stoppers is looking for a woman accused of stabbing a member of her own family.

Police say Teresa Marsh has warrants for domestic violence.

Investigators say she argued with some family members, got upset and set a sofa on fire.

Then she attacked the victim.

Marsh left before police arrived.

But they say she returned later in the night and stabbed her family member in the chest.

Marsh's last known address is on 4th Ave.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.