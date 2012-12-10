Morning showers and storms

(WRCB) - After some heavy rain this morning, we will continue to see on and off showers through the afternoon.

A strong front moving through is also bringing gusty winds to the area. A wind advisory is in effect for the upper elevations (above 1500 feet) where we could see 25 mph winds with higher gusts. In the valleys, winds should stay around 15 mph, blowing from the SW this morning, and from the NW later today.

Temperatures today will be warmest this morning in the low 60s. We will be in the 50s through the afternoon, and cool down into the low 30s tonight.

Tuesday will be cool all day with highs only reaching the upper r40s (the normal high is 53). We can also expect bone dry air with dew points going from the 40s this morning, into the 20s tonight.

