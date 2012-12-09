TennCare expected to absorb most of new state revenue

NASHVILLE, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Gov. Bill Haslam says he expects to have about $369 million in new revenues for his proposed 2013-14 budget, but expected cost increases in TennCare will swallow most of the money.

That will put pressure on him and lawmakers to look at cuts elsewhere to pay for increases in key areas ranging from education to prisons, the Republican governor warned last week.

Of the expected new revenue, $350 million -- or 95 percent -- is going to TennCare -- the Republican said.

"You can't do anything [else]. I mean, you can't do anything in higher education. You can't give anybody a raise. ... It's literally sucking up all the money in state government, and we have to have a different approach to health care."

