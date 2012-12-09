Report: Not enough data to judge Tenn. teacher training

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Researchers say a lack of data makes it impossible to know whether teacher training programs in Tennessee are having an impact on student learning.

The Commercial Appeal (http://bit.ly/TMAkSs) reports that a legislative brief from the state Offices of Research and Education Accountability in the Comptroller's office says there's not even enough information to evaluate the content or the full cost of the training programs.

One issue is that about half of the money allocated for training is managed by local districts. Rebecca Wright, a legislative research analyst who wrote the report, says it's difficult to determine how much of those funds are going toward professional development.

Of the $500 million Tennessee received in Race to the Top funds, $148.2 million was allocated to train the state's 63,000 public school teachers.

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com

