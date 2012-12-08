Father and Son win Heartland Anglers Season Opener on Nickajack

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Twenty-seven teams headed out at first light Saturday morning from Sullivan's boat ramp to take part in the first tournament of the season for the Heartland Anglers Nickajack Division.

The father and son team of Tom Kizziah III and Tom Kizziah walked away with first place and $650. The pair brought in a five-fish limit weighing 26.46 pounds to take the win.

"We fished around grass all day and everything we weighed in came on a frog." Says Tom Kizziah

The duo also had big fish of the tournament with a giant largemouth bass weighing 8.04 pounds.

Taking second place was the team of James Milling and Buddy Gross with five fish that weighed 21.17 pounds

"Heartland Anglers is an amateur based team tournament trail designed for the everyday average angler. Heartland Anglers is a team tournament for the type of angler who gets up everyday, heads to work and puts in a 40 hour work week", says Doug Pressley - Heartland Anglers President.

Top 5 places:

1st - Tom Kizziah III and Tom Kizziah with 26.46 lbs.

2nd - James Milling and Buddy Gross with 21.17 lbs.

3rd - Rick Camp and Jamie Hatcher with 17.73 lbs.

4th - Mark Riggs and Rob Moore 17.58 lbs.

5th - Marc Pratt and Tony Crouch with 15.22 lbs.

For more info visit www.heartlandanglers.com