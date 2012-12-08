Kidnap victim saved by alert Bradley Co. deputy

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- Loria Rogers had been beaten, choked to unconsciousness and tossed into the sleeper berth of a tractor-trailer rig traveling through Knoxville.

The 41-year-old woman had no functioning cellphone to call for help as her alleged assailant continued driving the rig southbound along Interstate 75.

Rogers, however, had access to the truck's mobile terminal. She composed an email about 1:39 p.m. Thursday to her best friend in Douglasville, Ga., where she lives, asking for help.

The email stated Rogers' team driver "tried to kill me in the truck because he didn't want to go to prison," said Knoxville Police Department spokesman Darrell DeBusk.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.