Motorcycle deaths climbing in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - As the number of motorcyclists killed in crashes continues to climb in Tennessee, an audit shows that federal grants used to increase motorcycle safety is too restrictive.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/TFU4KL) reports the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that there were too many restrictions on $45.9 million in federal grants given to states. The audit found states would see more benefits with fewer limitations, for instance being able to choose whether to offer driving education courses or more traffic enforcement.

The number of motorcyclists killed has surged this year. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security says 133 people had died in motorcycle crashes by Tuesday compared to 114 for all of 2011.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

