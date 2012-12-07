One killed in Cleveland crash

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) – Cleveland police are investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash Friday night.

It happened at the intersection of Keith Street and Raider Drive, shortly before 9:00 p.m.

Bradley County EMS spokesman Stan Clark says a man died after being thrown from a pickup truck, carrying two people.

The 72-year-old driver of the pickup was flown to Erlanger with serious injuries. Everyone else involved was treated at the scene.

"This has been a week of very serious accidents in Cleveland and Bradley County," Clark said. "I can't explain it, but it seems we have spurts where there is a rash of fatal accidents occasionally that occur for a period of time. We continue to encourage everyone to please buckle up. This time of year is extremely busy and everyone needs to take extra care."



The investigation is ongoing.

