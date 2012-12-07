Bill would require gas detectors in Ga. schools

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia schools would be required to install carbon monoxide detectors under a proposal from an Atlanta lawmaker.

The legislation was filed Friday, four days after a carbon monoxide leak in an Atlanta elementary school sent at least 42 students and seven adults to the hospital. The school did not have carbon monoxide detectors.

The bill from Rep. Sheila Jones, a Democrat, would require that the detectors be installed by July 1 in every elementary and secondary school in Georgia.

The state's fire commissioner would set rules for the detectors in consultation with the state Board of Education.

Rep. Brooks Coleman, the Republican chairman of the House Education Committee, has said state lawmakers want to examine the issue.

