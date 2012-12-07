Convergys plans to hire 2,500 in U.S. in the next month

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Convergys Corporation announce Friday plans to hire up to 2,500 full-time jobs in the United States, to be filled through mid January. The company's employment drive offers interested applicants the choice of work-at-home or contact center-based opportunities

Nearly 2,500 jobs are available to people interested in agent positions within multiple Convergys' call center facilities across the United States, as well as work-at-home positions.

Employees can earn between $9 and $12 per hour or more with health benefits, and enjoy paid time off and tuition reimbursement.



Interested applicants should go to www.convergysworkathome.com or careers.convergys.com. Employment opportunities vary by location, so please check the Convergys websites for specific locations.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to create jobs in the communities in which we live. Working at Convergys as a customer service representative can be a great stepping stone to a career in operations, recruitment, or training. Over 70% of our customer service managers began their careers as agents," said Lori Anne Davis, director of recruiting.

Applicants should be computer-literate, have exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, and desire a job that can turn into a long-term career. Experience in customer service, sales, or technical support is preferred for certain positions. A strong work ethic and commitment to excellence are also desired. A college degree is not a requirement.