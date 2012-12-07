On economics, foreign policy, Corker eager to act - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

On economics, foreign policy, Corker eager to act

By By DONNA CASSATA
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Sen. Bob Corker is spending a lot of time talking to Democrats.

The freshman lawmaker from Tennessee unveiled his own 10-year, $4.5 trillion solution for averting the end-of-year combination of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts. He spoke briefly last week with Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner (GYT'-nur).

Corker also has spoken with Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton about Libya and other issues. Corker is a senior member of the Foreign Relations Committee and is poised to become its top Republican next year. He'll have a major say on President Barack Obama's choice to succeed Clinton - possibly the divisive pick of U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice.

In the Senate's new world order of a smaller Republican minority, the 60-year-old Corker is certain to play an outsized role.

