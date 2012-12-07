Tenn. task force prepping report on child protection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A task force working on better protecting children in Tennessee is putting finishing touches on recommendations to the governor and the legislature.

According to The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/TOAnx3 ), the Joint Task Force on Children's Justice/Child Sexual Abuse has put together dozens of protective steps members believe the state should take.

At a meeting in Nashville on Thursday, task force members talked about how forceful and detailed the language of their final report should be if they expect to get results.

The group includes Department of Children's Services officials, doctors, law enforcement representatives, attorneys and child advocates.

A major desire of the group is to get more consistency among teams that investigate child protection cases and decide about criminal charges in each county.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

