Bradley County Commissioner arrested for DUI

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -- Bradley County Commissioner Jeff Yarber was arrested in Cleveland Thursday night on charges of driving under the influence.

Yarber, who represents District 5 and serves as the Vice Chair of the commission, was apparently taken into custody by Cleveland Police.

