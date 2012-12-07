Partisan battle leaves TVA board in lurch

(Times Free Press) -- Tennessee Valley electric ratepayers may be finding themselves on the bench in a game of partisan football in coming weeks.

Five nominations for the nine-member board are pending congressional action. President Barack Obama made one nomination in February and four more in September. Yet the Senate has not acted, even though Sen. Lamar Alexander serves on the Environment and Public Works Committee responsible for moving the nominations.

Now three of the nine positions have been vacant for a year, and the terms of two other directors will end later this month.

On Monday, the handful of remaining TVA board members -- fearing vacancies will leave them without a quorum when Congress adjourns at the end of December -- plan a special meeting to delegate authority to a brand-new and untried TVA president and CEO.

