Study: Tennessee, Georgia spending for anti-smoking efforts not priority

(Times Free Press) -- Spending by Tennessee and Georgia to prevent children from starting to smoke and to get grown-ups to quit is low and getting lower, according to a national report released Thursday.

The report from a coalition of health groups says Tennessee is 45th among states for funding smoking prevention and cessation, down from 44th in the last fiscal year.

Georgia's ranking dropped from 40th to 43rd, said the report, "Broken Promises to Our Children: The 1998 State Tobacco Settlement 14 Years Later."

Tennessee now spends just $222,267 on prevention and cessation efforts. That's up about $20,000 from last year, but just 0.03 percent of the $71.7 million recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

