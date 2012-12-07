Overcast all day, unseasonably warm

(WRCB) - Share Your Christmas will be going on through the day at the 1st TN Pavilion. Make sure to bring some non perishables by for the food bank.

For the first time we may not even wear coats during the live broadcast as unseasonably warm weather will stay with us today and through the weekend!

Today we will have mainly cloud cover with no real chance of any rain. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Saturday, I think we may see a few scattered showers through the day. Temps will start near 50 in the morning, and climb once again to about 65.

Sunday, in advance of a cold front, we will see temps reach about 70 (typical warming before a good front moves through). Through the day, we will have a better chance for widely scattered showers.

Monday, expect heavy rain during the morning and early afternoon as the front moves through. I am expecting about an inch of rain. Colder weather moves in Tuesday as the high reaches the mid 50s. Lows Wednesday morning will fall into the mid 30s.

