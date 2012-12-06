Rhea Co. school board member arrested again - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rhea Co. school board member arrested again

RHEA COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- A Rhea County school board member has been arrested for a second time this year.

According to the incident report, Patrick Fisher was arrested Monday, after he was discovered passed out in his vehicle at the board of education.

He faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm under the influence.

A Rhea County judge denied Fisher's bond because he was already out on bond facing similar charges.

He's scheduled to appear in court on January 25.

