PHOTOS: 28th annual Share Your Christmas food drive

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The 28th annual Share Your Christmas food drive is all day Friday as Channel 3 teams up with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank to help stock warehouse shelves with food this Christmas.

The community's donations help feed 20,000 people throughout the Tennessee Valley every week.

Some of the most needed food items this year include tuna, juice, peanut butter, rice, and dry beans, because these items are critical to creating a well-balanced diet.

The event helps put food on the tables of those who need it most.

If you don't have time to pick up items from the grocery store, the food bank also accepts cash donations. Just $1.00 helps provide five meals!

We hope you'll stop by one of our Share Your Christmas food drives locations and make a donation.

The three locations are: the First Tennessee Pavilion in Chattanooga, the Northwest Georgia Trade and Convention Center, and the LifeCare Center-Campbell Campus in Cleveland.



Just stop by anytime from 4:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.