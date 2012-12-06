Senator says Corps will conduct public meetings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to public meetings to discuss new restrictions on fishing below Cumberland River dams.

Alexander is the senior Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee on Energy and Water, which has jurisdiction over the Corps.

After meeting Thursday with Lt. Col. James A. DeLapp, who commands the Nashville District of the Corps, Alexander said he was pleased LeLapp agreed that the agency would hold public meetings before instituting restrictions.

Major dams that would be affected would include Lake Barkley in Kentucky and Old Hickory and Cheatham in Tennessee, although the proposed tailwater fishing restrictions would apply to the entire river and its tributaries.

Alexander said new restrictions should apply to the smallest area possible, consistent with safety requirements.

