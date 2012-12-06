County health clinics offering free flu vaccines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's county health department clinics are now offering free flu vaccines to people of all ages until supplies are depleted.

The state Health Department reports that seasonal influenza is now widespread in Tennessee.

The Department urges all Tennesseans to get vaccinated now to help protect themselves and those around them from the virus.

The Health Department operates clinics in 89 of Tennessee's 95 counties.

Because vaccine supplies vary from county to county, residents are urged to contact their local county health departments for more information.

A list of Tennessee's county health department clinics is available online at http://health.state.tn.us/localdepartments.htm.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.