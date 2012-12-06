Breaded Chicken Nuggets recalled by Georgia company

WASHINGTON, DC (WRCB) -- Suzanna's Kitchen of Duluth, Ga., is recalling approximately 35,800 pounds of breaded chicken products because they may contain pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.



The products subject to recall include:



• Cases containing twelve (12), 12-oz cartons of "FREEBIRD FULLY COOKED CHICKEN NUGGETS," with an identifying case code of "6220" and use-by date of March 15, 2014, ink-jetted on each case and carton. These cases have a Julian code of "2075."

• Cases containing twelve (12), 12-oz cartons of "FREEBIRD FULLY COOKED GLUTEN FREE/SOY FREE CHICKEN PATTIES," with an identifying case code of "6244" and use-by date of September 6, 2013, ink-jetted on each case and carton. These cases have a Julian code of "1249."

• 10-lb bulk cases of "FULLY COOKED CHICKEN NUGGETS," with an identifying case code of "6221" and use-by date of March 15, 2014 ink-jetted on the case. These cases have a Julian code of "2075," and were shipped to a foodservice distributor in California for further distribution.



The nuggets and patties subject to recall bear the USDA mark of inspection and were produced on March 15, 2012, and September 6, 2011, respectively. These products were produced for a separate federally-inspected establishment and distributed to retail stores nationwide, unless otherwise noted above.



The problem was discovered as a result of consumer complaints about finding pieces of plastic in the products. The plastic pieces may have originated from the plastic bag the products were held in prior to production.

FSIS and the company have received no reports of injury or illness at this time. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness from consumption of these products should contact a healthcare provider.



FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.



Consumers with questions about the recall should contact the Freebird Consumer Hotline, at (800) 724-0206.