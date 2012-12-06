Pat Summitt honored with Andrus Award

NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -– Tennessee leaders are proud but not surprised that Pat Summitt, a legendary basketball coach and courageous Alzheimer's advocate, is being honored with AARP's national Andrus Award. The award was being presented to Summitt at a dinner in her honor Thursday night at the Newseum in Washington, D.C.

"AARP got it right in selecting Pat Summitt as the recipient of the 2012 AARP Andrus Award," said Gov. Bill Haslam. "Pat is a legitimate Tennessee hero. She is a hero not only for what she has done on the basketball court, but in how she is now taking on the challenge of winning the fight against Alzheimer's with fierce determination. We are all proud to have her as a Tennessean."

Summitt, who led the University of Tennessee Lady Vols to more than 1,000 victories during her 38-year career, retired at the end of the 2012 season after announcing her diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's disease. She serves as Head Coach Emeritus of the Lady Vols.

"It's hard to think of anyone who has had a greater impact on his or her profession than Pat Summitt," said U.S. Sen. Bob Corker. "During her historic career at the University of Tennessee, Pat not only positively influenced the lives of the women she coached, she inspired people throughout the country. It comes as no surprise that Pat continues to impact the lives of families all across the country through her foundation. I know all Tennesseans join me in congratulating Coach Summitt on this honor."

AARP selected Summitt as this year's Andrus Award recipient for the work she has done through the Pat Summitt Foundation, which gives grants to nonprofits that perform cutting-edge research into the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's disease and provide support services to patients, their families and their caregivers.

"Pat Summitt has become a part of the lives of so many Tennesseans, and we couldn't be prouder of her now, as she uses her trademark courage and generosity to help others through her Pat Summitt Foundation," said U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander. "It's wonderful to know that people and organizations outside Tennessee can see what we see, and I congratulate Pat on receiving this honor."