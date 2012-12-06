Etowah City Schools closed Friday due to illness - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Etowah City Schools closed Friday due to illness

ETOWAH, TN (WRCB) -- Following an outbreak of illness, Etowah City Schools will be closed on Friday, December 7.

Dr. Mike Frazier said that nearly a quarter of students were out sick yesterday and today, along with nearly half of the faculty.

According to Frazier, 23 percent of students were out sick on Wednesday, while 22 percent were out sick today (Thursday).

No decision has been made yet about whether schools will reopen on Monday.

