Tennessee coach search: Who's next?

By Evan Woodbery, Knoxville News Sentinel
KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- Twenty-four hours ago, Tennessee athletic director Dave Hart thought his search for a new head coach was wrapped up.

Today, Hart was back in town, plotting the next direction after being turned down by Louisville coach Charlie Strong.

As Hart refocuses the search, we refreshed our list. We don't know for a fact that Hart will remove some of his previous parameters -- like required head coaching experience -- but it's at least a possibility. Our new list reflects that.

