Haslam to focus on reducing domestic violence rate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam says that while the crime rate is showing an overall decline in Tennessee, instances of aggravated assault, prescription drug abuse and domestic violence remain a major concern for his administration.

The Republican governor said at a meeting of than 400 public safety officials in Nashville on Thursday that domestic violence accounts for about half of all crimes committed in the state each year.

Haslam this year introduced and signed into law a measure to require mandatory jail time for repeat convictions for domestic violence. But the governor said it's too soon to tell if the change has made a significant difference.

The governor said his Cabinet will continue to work with law enforcement to seek ways to reduce violent crimes and drug abuse.

