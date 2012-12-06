Cloudy and mild through the weekend - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cloudy and mild through the weekend

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
(WRCB) - Our weather will be cloudy and mild today through the weekend with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.  The normal high for Chattanooga is 54, we will stay at least 10 degrees above that.

I don't expect any significant rain though a stray light shower or two are possible today through Saturday.

Our chance for rain will increase a bit (30%) Sunday in advance of a fairly strong front.

The front will bring heavy rain to the Tennessee Valley Monday morning, followed by much cooler air late Monday into Tuesday.

Tuesday, the low will be about 30, and the high will only reach the low 50s.

