US unemployment aid applications drop to 370K

Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago

TV's "Wonder Woman" Lynda Carter has a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflection

Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crash

John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlons

Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronouns

President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy Daniels

Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' data

Federal law enforcement authorities are in the process of seizing Backpage.com and its affiliated websites.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company is conducting audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use.

(AP Photo/Dar Yasin, File). FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Rohingya Muslim woman, Rukaya Begum, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, holds her son Mahbubur Rehman, left and her daughter Rehana Bibi, after the government mov...

Virgin Galactic has conducted the first powered test flight of its new space tourism rocket.

Did Cambridge Analytica get your data? Facebook will let you know starting Monday.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook will begin alerting users whose private data may have been compromised in th...

Did Cambridge Analytica get your data? You'll know soon

A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.

Fire officials say a 67-year-old man has been killed in in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). A firefighter looks out from the window of a fire damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for a joke about 1st lady Melania Trump's accent and moved to deescalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kimmel has apologized for a joke about Mel...

Jimmy Kimmel tries to tone down feud with Sean Hannity

A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert in 2015 has turned into a major legal case in Michigan.

(AP Photo/Ed White). This April 1, 2018, photo shows Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Mich. A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert at Pioneer High School in 2015 has turned into a major legal case as the Michigan Supreme Court conside...

Facebook will start notifying users Monday if their data might have ended up with Cambridge Analytica.

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...

With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Dr. Richard Sidwell, right, talks with Mary Owens, center, and Samantha Wing during a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Wi...

Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The number of people seeking U.S. unemployment aid fell sharply last week as a temporary spike caused by Superstorm Sandy has faded. Weekly applications have fallen back to a level consistent with modest hiring.

The Labor Department said Thursday that applications dropped 25,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 370,000.

Unemployment aid applications spiked a month ago after Sandy shuttered businesses in the Northeast. Applications jumped to 451,000 in the week ended Nov. 10. People can claim unemployment benefits if their workplaces are forced to close and they aren't paid.

Some analysts were encouraged by how quickly applications have returned to pre-storm levels. Pierre Ellis, an economist at Decision Economics, said the rapid drop suggests companies are quickly re-hiring workers displaced by the storm. Rebuilding and repair efforts could also be creating jobs, he said.

The report is "a positive development for the labor market, which appears to be recovering from the temporary effects of Sandy more rapidly than originally anticipated," Joseph LaVorgna, an economist at Deutsche Bank, said in a note to clients.

The early impact of Sandy can still be seen in the four-week average. It rose to 408,000 last week.

Before the storm hit on Oct. 29, applications had fluctuated this year between 360,000 and 390,000. They topped 400,000 for most of last year. That has coincided with only modest declines in the unemployment rate.

The storm is also likely to depress November's job figures, which the government will report Friday. And fears over looming tax increases and spending cuts, known as the "fiscal cliff," may have also dragged on job gains last month.

Economists expect employers added 110,000 jobs in November, according to FactSet. And they think the unemployment rate will remain 7.9 percent.

Some analysts expect much lower job gains, roughly 25,000 to 50,000, because of Sandy and anxiety over the fiscal cliff.

Still, most analysts say the underlying economy remains healthy and is creating jobs at a modest but steady pace.

Without the depressive effects of Superstorm Sandy and the cliff, many think employers would have added up to 200,000 jobs last month - even stronger than the solid 171,000 jobs added in October. And it would be better than the 174,000 jobs a month averaged in the July-September quarter.

The number of people continuing to receive unemployment aid also fell. Total recipients dropped almost 225,000 to just under 5 million in the week ended Nov. 17, the latest data available.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.