Schools across state close because of flu

(WRCB) - Flu season is off to an early, strong start with some schools having to cancel classes because so many students have fallen ill.

Nearly 200 high school students near Knoxville missed school this week after coming down with a flu-like illness.

Classes were canceled county wide.

Experts at the CDC say the last time they saw this many patients visiting doctors for the flu was in 2004.

Officials say it's not too late to get a flu shot.