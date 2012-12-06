Changes coming to an East Chattanooga Community - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Changes coming to an East Chattanooga Community

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Changes could soon be coming to an East Chattanooga Community.

It's the latest effort by the Glass House Collective to revitalize its streets.

The group hopes to not only clean up the area, but to also attract businesses to the community.

The revitalization effort aims to restore vacant buildings, bringing life back to Glass Street.

The new street-scape plans will be revealed Thursday night.

