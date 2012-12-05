Lake Junior 2013 Trout Stocking Set to Begin

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The winter trout stocking program of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is underway. TWRA plans to release more than 90,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters from December through March.

TWRA has announced a list of locations to receive stockings in this year's program.Lake Junior is on the list of locations to receive stockings in this year's program on January 3, 2013 and February 13, 2013. TWRA has been stocking trout in Lake Junior near the Chickamauga Dam for several years as part of its special winter coldwater program. Trout can survive during the cold weather months with most being caught by anglers before the water warms to the point that they can't survive.

This program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for Chattanooga anglers during the winter months. Lake Junior also provides a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing. Lake Junior is located off of Amnicola Highway near Hwy. 153 and Chickamauga Dam.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit.

Please note that stocking dates and locations are subject to change. Click here for more info on locations and dates.