Local band teacher accused of inappropriate communication with student

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- A northwest Georgia teacher has resigned, amid allegations of inappropriately communicating with a student.

A spokesperson for Catoosa County Public Schools says Lakeview Middle School's band teacher, Thomas Blevins, was suspended on November 27 over the allegations.

A hearing was set to determine the status of employment, but the spokesperson says Blevins resigned before it occurred.

