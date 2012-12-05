Local band teacher resigns - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Local band teacher accused of inappropriate communication with student

Posted: Updated:

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- A northwest Georgia teacher has resigned, amid allegations of inappropriately communicating with a student.

A spokesperson for Catoosa County Public Schools says Lakeview Middle School's band teacher, Thomas Blevins, was suspended on November 27 over the allegations.

A hearing was set to determine the status of employment, but the spokesperson says Blevins resigned before it occurred.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story as they become available.

