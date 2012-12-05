North Georgia Salvation Army Secret Santa strikes again

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A week after an anonymous donor dropped thirty-seven $100 bills into a Salvation Army kettle at the K-Mart in Ft. Oglethorpe, another generous donation has been discovered.

The Salvation Army is saying a big "thank you" to the anonymous donor, referred to as the "Secret Santa," for donating forty-eight $100 bills in the red kettle outside the K-Mart located on Battlefield Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe on Tuesday.

"This donor is so generous and is certainly 'Being A Shield' by donating and joining The Salvation Army in 'Doing the Most Good!' What a blessing to so many this Christmas," said Salvation Army Area Commander Major Algerome Newsome.

Last year, the organization had a similar donation, when an anonymous donor slipped 50 $100 bills and a note into the kettle in front of the same K-Mart on Battlefield Parkway.

The Salvation Army says they found $5,000 in the same kettle in 2010.

And there have been other "Secret Santa" donations along Battlefield Parkway throughout the years. Thirty-five $100 bills were found in a kettle at the Battlefield Parkway Walmart in 2009. In 2008, someone dropped $4,300 in the same kettle.