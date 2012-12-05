Investigation continues in Bradley County school bus crash

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is continuing their investigation into a crash that occurred Wednesday morning on North Lee Highway involving a small school bus.



The driver of the Ford Explorer, Jeremy H. Anderson, age 34, of Charleston, remains where he remains in critical condition, suffering from what have been described as "serious" injuries.



The driver of the school bus, Yaroslava Struk, age 44, of Cleveland, and a 14 year old student on the bus received minor injuries and were treated at SkyRidge Medical Center.



At this time it appears the southbound Explorer crossed into the northbound lane and collided with the bus.