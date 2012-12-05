Indictment of nuclear protesters contains new charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A federal grand jury in Knoxville has indicted three nuclear weapons protesters on an additional charge in an intrusion at the Y-12 weapons plant in Oak Ridge.

The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/YOfdoF ) reported a superseding indictment adds a charge of injuring national defense premises.

Those charged are 64-year-old Michael Walli, 82-year-old Sister Megan Rice and 57-year-old Greg Boertje-Obed. They have repeatedly acknowledged that they got onto the Y-12 plant property on July 28 by crossing a ridge and cutting through four security fences.

Reaching a high-security central part of the plant, they spray-painted peace messages on barricades and splashed human blood on the storage facility that holds bomb-grade uranium.

Included in the new indictment Tuesday are previous charges of destroying property within Y-12 and depredation against federal property over $1,000.

Information from: The Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.