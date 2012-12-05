Share Your Christmas: A Cleveland food ministry's story

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga Area Food Bank helps dozens of agencies around the Tennessee Valley help provide food for those struggling to put a meal on the table.



A pantry ministry at Wesley Memorial United Methodist in Cleveland say the need for volunteers is growing. That means the needs for donations is growing too.



Oscar Dykes spends a few hours every week putting together emergency food bags.



The ministry at Wesley Memorial Methodist in Cleveland began about 3 years ago. The pantry averages about 60 clients a month... But organizers have noticed an increase in the past several months.



Ken Kinches, a volunteer says "They run out of money and they run out of food every month and they come every month. They really depend on us."



Volunteers like Ken and Oscar depend on donations to keep this ministry going. Church members provide a majority of the stock, but the church also gets food from the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, which depend on your donations to food drives like Share Your Christmas to keep the shelves stocked.



Kinches continues "Everything matters. If it's just one can, one can of vegetables is all they can bring, it will be used."



Your donation could mean the difference in someone having food or going hungry. Oscar remembers one client so hungry, she began eating before leaving the church doors.



Kinches says you can see a change on the client's faces when they receive the bag of food. They're happy. "They smile, knowing someone cares about them."



Your donations make a direct difference in the lives of those living in our communities.



You can help the Chattanooga Area Food Bank and its member agencies like Wesley Memorial United Methodist continue the mission to provide food to anyone in need.



We hope you'll stop by one of our three Share Your Christmas food drives locations Friday from 4:30a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and make a donation.



First Tennessee Pavilion in Chattanooga

Lifecare Center Campbell Campus in Cleveland

Northwest Georgia Trade and Convention Center in Dalton



