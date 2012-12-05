Share Your Christmas: the 5 most needed items

Most of us have a wish list this time year. The Chattanooga Area Food Bank is no different. Some warehouse shelves are bare and they need your help.



With our 29th Annual Share Your Christmas food drive less than one month away, there's a list of the Food Bank's most needed foods:



Dry beans

Dry pasta



Peanut butter

Rice

Tuna



Your donations to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank help feed 20,000 people throughout the Tennessee Valley every week.



Just a $1.00 donation can provide 4 meals.



So whether it's a bag of food, or a little cash, the Food Bank needs your help keeping the shelves stocked.



We invite you to join us Friday, December 6, 2013 for our 29th annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive. We will be live from 4:30am-6:00pm in Chattanooga, Cleveland and Dalton.

The locations are:

First Tennessee Pavilion in Chattanooga

Life Care Center Campbell Campus in Cleveland

First Baptist Church in Dalton

You can also make a donation to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank here.

