Niko's Southside Grill to close Dec. 22

By Ellis Smith, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Niko's Southside Grill, which helped spur Chattanooga's Southside revitalization, will permanently close its doors on Dec. 22.

Niko's chef and co-owner Nick Kyriakidis sold the building in October, and will shut down the restaurant before the New Year, the family told employees last week.

Nick Kyriakidis, who suffered a spinal injury in 2011 and has been unable to cook at his award-winning Southside restaurant, will now shift to a full-time regime of rehab and recovery, said wife and co-owner, Amy Kyriakidas.

"It was a lot to take care of," she said. "He was in a place where he wanted to spend more time doing physical rehabilitation."

