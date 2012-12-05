Morning sprinkles, some late clearing

(WRCB) - We will see some light sprinkles this morning, then mostly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Cooler air will move in for the rest of the week with lows tonight in the low 40s, and highs in the low 60s through Friday.

Over the weekend, we will warm back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

We may see a few showers Sunday, but a much better chance of rain exists Monday as a stronger front moves through, knocking temps back down toward the middle of the week.

