Local law enforcement warning of overseas scam

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) – An overseas scam has local law enforcement warning residents.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Janice Atkinson says people have reported receiving calls from a man claiming to be with Publisher's Clearing, who tells them they've won a car.

The caller, who identifies himself as Damien Clark, tells potential victims they can learn how to claim the car by purchasing a Green Dot Card for $399 from Walmart, and then calling him back with the card number.

The caller purposely tells victims he does not want any of their personal information, to put them at ease.

Atkinson says numbers 1-886-280-7400 and 1-876-580-7109 have been used, and traced back to Jamaica.

She says because the scam is conducted overseas, charges cannot be filed.

If you receive one of these calls, hang up and do not send money.