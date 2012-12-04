Share Your Christmas: Sack Packs help kids

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga Area Food Bank feeds 20,000 people in the Tennessee Valley each week, many of them children.



The Food Bank gave out more than 277,000 sack packs last school year. Bags that are filled with snacks and food to make sure the children don't have to skip a meal.



Donna Blansett, the South Pittsburg Elementary School Principal "We know the children are getting two meals a day at school, but sometimes we worry about what happens to the children when they go home on the weekends."



Volunteers deliver 100 Sack Packs to South Pittsburg Elementary every two weeks. Those bags are given out every Friday to students who qualify for the program. They're children who otherwise might not have any food when they're not in school.



The school doesn't pay anything for this program. Your donations to food drives like Share Your Christmas help the food bank continue its mission to provide food to even the youngest in need.



Bob Fazio, a Food Bank volunteer says "If you just look at the wealth in your own family and just give a little bit back, it spreads the joy."



This is the third year South Pittsburg Elementary has participated in the Sack Pack Program, and organizers say they don't know what they would do without it. They encourage everyone to give.



Rebekah Gass of South Pittsburg Elementary says "There are some that are hungry, by no fault of their own. Just give a little."



These Sack Packs are discretely given to about 50 students at South Pittsburg Elementary. It means a lot to each child.



And the kids aren't the only ones who are grateful.



"There are parents that call and say "Thanks. We needed that little bit of extra," says Gass.



Your donations can make a direct impact in the lives of children throughout the Tennessee Valley.



Just stop by one of our three Share Your Christmas food drive locations Friday from 4:30am-6pm:





First Tennessee Pavilion in Chattanooga

Lifecare Center Campbell Campus in Cleveland

Northwest Georgia Trade and Convention Center in Dalton



Stop by with a bag of can goods and non-perishable food items or make a cash donation.