Tennessee's search: Is it down to Mike Gundy and Charlie Strong?

By Evan Woodbery, Knoxville News Sentinel

NEW YORK (News Sentinel) -- There's still much we don't know now, and might not ever know, about Tennessee Athletic Director Dave Hart's search for a new football coach.

So let's focus on what we can reasonably assume.

As of Monday, Hart appears to have at least two very solid candidates waiting for an offer. One, I think, would say yes. The other I'm not so sure about.

The first candidate is Louisville's Charlie Strong. The second is Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy.

