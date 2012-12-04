Celebrating Christmas in a big way

PAPILLION, NE (WOWT) -- If you celebrate Christmas, do you have your tree up yet?



A Papillion, Nebraska man has put up 19 of them.



"I don't know what it is, but I just enjoy Christmas time," says Bill Hornbacher and his home shows it. "I suppose it takes me 20, 30, 40 hours, I don't know. I enjoy doing it so I don't keep track."



"This is the kids' tree. I love the Lifesaver tinsel, Lifesavers and M&M's." There's also a family tree, a rubber ducky tree and an angel tree. "Silver tree and I'm a golfer. Anybody that plays golf should have a golf ball tree."



Bill doesn't just decorate these trees. In many cases he carves and paints every ornament on them. "I go around to every store and if something trips my trigger I start carving."



