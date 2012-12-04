Celebrating Christmas in a big way - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Celebrating Christmas in a big way

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News

PAPILLION, NE (WOWT) -- If you celebrate Christmas, do you have your tree up yet?

A Papillion, Nebraska man has put up 19 of them.

"I don't know what it is, but I just enjoy Christmas time," says Bill Hornbacher and his home shows it. "I suppose it takes me 20, 30, 40 hours, I don't know. I enjoy doing it so I don't keep track."

"This is the kids' tree. I love the Lifesaver tinsel, Lifesavers and M&M's." There's also a family tree, a rubber ducky tree and an angel tree. "Silver tree and I'm a golfer. Anybody that plays golf should have a golf ball tree."

Bill doesn't just decorate these trees. In many cases he carves and paints every ornament on them. "I go around to every store and if something trips my trigger I start carving."

Read more at WOWT's website.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.