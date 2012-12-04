Meigs Middle School honored for TCAP progress

DECATUR, TN (WRCB)- Meigs Middle School has earned state recognition for becoming a top 5% school for progress shown on last year's (2011-2012) TCAP test.

Sharon Harper, Executive Director from Southeast CORE Center of Regional Excellence, visited the school recently to present a banner to the students, staff, and administration for their hard work. During an assembly, students and staff were congratulated on their success and encouraged to attain the honor of being a top 5% school in the current school year. The banner now serves as a reminder to all students and staff members that working hard does have its rewards.