Meigs Middle School honored for TCAP progress - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Meigs Middle School honored for TCAP progress

Posted: Updated:
Seth Maynor and Kaylie Moore, 7th grade students hold the Meigs Middle banner Seth Maynor and Kaylie Moore, 7th grade students hold the Meigs Middle banner
School and state officials celebrate the honor for Meigs Middle School and state officials celebrate the honor for Meigs Middle
Meigs Middle School faculty members Meigs Middle School faculty members

DECATUR, TN (WRCB)- Meigs Middle School has earned state recognition for becoming a top 5% school for progress shown on last year's (2011-2012) TCAP test. 

Sharon Harper, Executive Director from Southeast CORE Center of Regional Excellence, visited the school recently to present a banner to the students, staff, and administration for their hard work.  During an assembly, students and staff were congratulated on their success and encouraged to attain the honor of being a top 5% school in the current school year.  The banner now serves as a reminder to all students and staff members that working hard does have its rewards. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.