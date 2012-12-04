UPDATE 3: Signal Mountain pilot dies in Collegedale plane crash

COLLEGEDALE, TN. (WRCB) -- Sunday afternoon, pilot Clarence Andrews, 82, of Signal Mountain took off from the Collegedale Municipal Airport, and wasn't heard from again.

The airport director called his daughter in Atlanta early Tuesday morning, and then she called police.

"Her father had been missing from the Collegedale Airport and had not returned," says Amy Maxwell with Hamilton County EMS.

Andrew's car, cell phone and dog were still at the airport.

Rescue crews rushed to the 4400 block of Alabama Road to begin their search.

"They got that information from the ping from his Verizon cell phone," Maxwell explains.

The Tennessee Wing Civil Air Patrol was called in to help.

They soon found what they were searching for. The small, single engine plane crashed, just north of the runway. It was found upside down in the woods.

"Length-wise it's actually smaller than most passenger cars out here today," says Mark Landrum with Civil Air Patrol.

Andrews' Facebook page says he's a retired mechanical engineer who flies two planes, both of which he built himself.

Officials say Andrews did not have a flight plan, however, by law he's not required to have one, nor is his small plane required to have an emergency transmitter.

Members of the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive at the crash site Tuesday evening to further investigate.

