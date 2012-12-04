UT coaching search nearing the finish line? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UT coaching search nearing the finish line?

By Evan Woodbery, Knoxville News Sentinel
UT Athletic Director Dave Hart during a press conference at Neyland Stadium last month. Photo by Saul Young/News Sentinel UT Athletic Director Dave Hart during a press conference at Neyland Stadium last month. Photo by Saul Young/News Sentinel

NEW YORK (News Sentinel) -- Tennessee's search for a football coach moved to a glitzy hotel in Manhattan on Monday night, but it was unclear whether athletic director Dave Hart had more work to do or was putting the finishing touches on his two-week-old quest.

Originally, Hart had said he planned to talk to candidates this week at the National Football Foundation's annual awards dinner, a de-facto convention of college coaches and athletic directors. But an active week involving several high-profile targets could bring the search to a conclusion sooner than expected.

Many coaches and their wives were in town a day early for an evening of receptions at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel on Monday night, but neither Hart nor any of his reported candidates were among those seen milling about the ornate lobby.

Away from New York, however, it was a busy day in Tennessee's search for a coach to replace Derek Dooley.

